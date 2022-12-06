Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.28% to 98.38 -- Data Talk

12/06/2022 | 05:57pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.28 point or 0.28% today to 98.38


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1.10 points or 1.13% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Off 6.43% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 10.61% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 9.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 8.83 points or 9.86%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1756ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.14% 12979.26 Real-time Quote.6.56%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.25% 1.04691 Delayed Quote.-7.68%
