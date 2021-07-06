Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.30% to 87.21 -- Data Talk

07/06/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.26 point or 0.30% today to 87.21

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.27 point or 0.30% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 4.40% from its 52-week high of 91.22 hit Tuesday, July 7, 2020

--Up 3.12% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 4.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 2.21 points or 2.59%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-21 1733ET

