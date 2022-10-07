The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.31% This Week to 104.27 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.32 point or 0.31% this week to 104.27
--Up six of the past eight weeks
--Today it is up 0.40 point or 0.39%
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 1.88 points or 1.84% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Off 0.83% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 18.70% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
--Rose 17.73% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 14.72 points or 16.43%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
