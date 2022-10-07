Advanced search
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.31% This Week to 104.27 -- Data Talk

10/07/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.32 point or 0.31% this week to 104.27


--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 0.40 point or 0.39%

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1.88 points or 1.84% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Off 0.83% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 18.70% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 17.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 14.72 points or 16.43%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.25% 13446.31 Real-time Quote.10.28%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.49% 0.9741 Delayed Quote.-13.90%
