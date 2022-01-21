The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.31% to 89.46 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.27 point or 0.31% this week to 89.46
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 17, 2021
--Up two of the past three weeks
--Today it is down 0.04 point or 0.05%
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year
--Off 1.15% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Up 5.38% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021
--Rose 4.99% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.10%
--Year-to-date it is down 0.09 point or 0.10%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
