The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.31% to 89.46 -- Data Talk

01/21/2022 | 05:37pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.27 point or 0.31% this week to 89.46


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 17, 2021

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 0.04 point or 0.05%

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 1.15% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 5.38% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

--Rose 4.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.10%

--Year-to-date it is down 0.09 point or 0.10%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-21-22 1736ET

