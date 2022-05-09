The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.31% to 96.34 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.30 point or 0.31% today to 96.34
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 1.53 points or 1.61% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, April 28, 2022
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Monday, March 23, 2020
--Up 13.28% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Rose 12.94% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.84%
--Year-to-date it is up 6.79 points or 7.58%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
