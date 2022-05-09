The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.31% to 96.34 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.30 point or 0.31% today to 96.34

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1.53 points or 1.61% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, April 28, 2022

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 13.28% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 12.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.84%

--Year-to-date it is up 6.79 points or 7.58%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

