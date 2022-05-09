Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.31% to 96.34 -- Data Talk

05/09/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.30 point or 0.31% today to 96.34


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1.53 points or 1.61% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, April 28, 2022

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 13.28% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 12.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.84%

--Year-to-date it is up 6.79 points or 7.58%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1740ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.31% to 96.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 3.07% Lower at 19999.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.79% Lower at 103250.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.98% Lower at 49057.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.93% Lower at 82243.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:28pTSX falls by most in nearly two years on recession fears
RE
05:27pS&P 500 ends below 4,000 for 1st time since March 2021; growth shares lead decline
RE
05:27pTSX falls by most in nearly two years on recession fears
RE
05:20pStocks and oil dive as investors hunt safe havens
RE
04:36p'Batman' fans help lift AMC results; shares rise 5%
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
2PostNL cuts forecast on inflation and supply chain challenges, shares d..
3AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FIN..
4Analyst recommendations: Lowe's, Match Group, Shopify, Simmons, William..
5U.S. profit forecasts weaken as companies assess inflation risks

HOT NEWS