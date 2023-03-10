The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.31 point or 0.32% this week to 97.82

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 0.53 point or 0.54%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.83 point or 0.84% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point decline since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 6.97% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 7.65% from its 52-week low of 90.87 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Rose 6.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.15%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.26 points or 1.31%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 1743ET