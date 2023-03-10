The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.31 point or 0.32% this week to 97.82
--Up five of the past six weeks
--Today it is down 0.53 point or 0.54%
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 0.83 point or 0.84% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point decline since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023
--Down four of the past six trading days
--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year
--Off 6.97% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 7.65% from its 52-week low of 90.87 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022
--Rose 6.66% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.15%
--Year-to-date it is up 1.26 points or 1.31%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
