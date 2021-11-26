Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.32% to 90.09 -- Data Talk

11/26/2021 | 05:37pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.29 point or 0.32% this week to 90.09

--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up 2.04 points or 2.32% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 26, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Oct. 8, 2021, when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Up 10 of the past 12 weeks

--Today it is down 0.38 point or 0.42%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.41 point or 0.45% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 0.45% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 6.54% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 4.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.94%

--Year-to-date it is up 5.09 points or 5.99%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-26-21 1736ET

