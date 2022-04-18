The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.32% to 93.11 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.29 point or 0.32% today to 93.11

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 0.77 point or 0.83% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 14, 2022

--Up 12 of the past 13 trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Monday, May 25, 2020

--Up 9.48% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 8.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.13%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.56 points or 3.98%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-22 1743ET