The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.32% to 98.33 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.32 point or 0.32% today to 98.33

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 1.26 points or 1.30% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Highest closing value since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Off 1.95% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 13.23% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Rose 11.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.68%

--Year-to-date it is up 8.78 points or 9.80%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

