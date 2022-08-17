Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
Latest News
Latest News 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.32% to 98.33 -- Data Talk

08/17/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.32 point or 0.32% today to 98.33


--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 1.26 points or 1.30% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Highest closing value since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Off 1.95% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 13.23% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Rose 11.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.68%

--Year-to-date it is up 8.78 points or 9.80%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.28% 12965.28 Real-time Quote.6.30%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.07% 1.01762 Delayed Quote.-10.56%
