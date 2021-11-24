The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.34% to 90.50 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.31 point or 0.34% today to 90.50

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 1.07 points or 1.19% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up eight of the past 11 trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Friday, July 17, 2020

--Up 7.02% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 4.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.40%

--Year-to-date it is up 5.50 points or 6.47%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-21 1751ET