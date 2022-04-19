The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.34% to 93.43 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.32 point or 0.34% today to 93.43
--Up for four consecutive trading days
--Up 1.09 points or 1.18% over the last four trading days
--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, April 12, 2022 when the market rose for nine straight trading days
--Up 13 of the past 14 trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Monday, May 25, 2020
--Up 9.86% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Rose 8.52% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.48%
--Year-to-date it is up 3.88 points or 4.33%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
