The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.34% to 93.43 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.32 point or 0.34% today to 93.43

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 1.09 points or 1.18% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, April 12, 2022 when the market rose for nine straight trading days

--Up 13 of the past 14 trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Monday, May 25, 2020

--Up 9.86% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 8.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.88 points or 4.33%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-22 1745ET