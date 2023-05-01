The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.32 point or 0.34% today to 96.44

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 25, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.54 point or 0.57% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 17, 2023

--Highest closing value since Friday, March 24, 2023

--Off 8.27% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 2.50% from its 52-week low of 94.09 hit Monday, May 30, 2022

--Rose 0.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is down 0.11 point or 0.12%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

