The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.34% to 97.19 -- Data Talk

02/21/2023 | 05:38pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.33 point or 0.34% today to 97.19


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 7.57% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 8.40% from its 52-week low of 89.65 hit Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

--Rose 8.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.19%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.63 point or 0.65%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1737ET

