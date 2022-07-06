Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.34% to 99.04 -- Data Talk

07/06/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.33 point or 0.34% today to 99.04


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1.28 points or 1.31% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point gain since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, April 23, 2002

--Up 14.20% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Rose 13.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 9.49 points or 10.60%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-22 1739ET

