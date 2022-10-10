Advanced search
News
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.35% to 104.63 -- Data Talk

10/10/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.36 point or 0.35% today to 104.63


--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 2.24 points or 2.19% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Off 0.49% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 19.11% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 17.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.66%

--Year-to-date it is up 15.08 points or 16.84%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.24% 13478.69 Real-time Quote.10.55%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.31% 0.97031 Delayed Quote.-14.38%
