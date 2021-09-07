The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.35% to 87.22 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.30 point or 0.35% today to 87.22

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.39 point or 0.45% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 2.55% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept 25, 2020

--Up 3.15% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 2.22 points or 2.62%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

