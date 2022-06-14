Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.36% to 98.01 -- Data Talk

06/14/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.36 point or 0.36% today to 98.01


--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 2.87 points or 3.01% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, May 12, 2022 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, May 14, 2002

--Up 14.49% from its 52-week low of 85.61 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Rose 14.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.75%

--Year-to-date it is up 8.46 points or 9.45%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-22 1735ET

