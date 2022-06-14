The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.36% to 98.01 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.36 point or 0.36% today to 98.01
--Up for five consecutive trading days
--Up 2.87 points or 3.01% over the last five trading days
--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 23, 2020
--Longest winning streak since Thursday, May 12, 2022 when the market rose for six straight trading days
--Up nine of the past 11 trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, May 14, 2002
--Up 14.49% from its 52-week low of 85.61 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021
--Rose 14.49% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 3.75%
--Year-to-date it is up 8.46 points or 9.45%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
