Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.37% to 89.68 -- Data Talk

11/16/2021 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.33 point or 0.37% today to 89.68

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.56 point or 0.62% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

--Up four of the past five trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Thursday, July 23, 2020

--Up 6.05% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 2.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.46%

--Year-to-date it is up 4.68 points or 5.50%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-21 1742ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:43pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.37% to 89.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.58% Lower at 89674.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.53% Lower at 51161.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.82% Lower at 104403.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:23pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.16% Higher at 21717.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:38pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.35% Higher at 4401.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:38pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 3800.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:38pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.34% Higher at 7152.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:38pDAX Ends 0.61% Higher at 16247.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:38pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.34% Lower at 7326.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sees H1 earnings per share up 400% on Tencent stake sale
2Buffett's Berkshire cuts U.S. drugmaker stakes, invests in drug royalty..
3Tesla's shares extend selloff after Musk tweets
4BOUYGUES: NINE-MONTH 2021 RESULTS
5Analyst recommendations: Equinix, PayPal, Southwest Airlines, Tencent, ..

HOT NEWS