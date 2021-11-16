The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.37% to 89.68 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.33 point or 0.37% today to 89.68

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.56 point or 0.62% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

--Up four of the past five trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Thursday, July 23, 2020

--Up 6.05% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 2.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.46%

--Year-to-date it is up 4.68 points or 5.50%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

