The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.37% to 91.43 -- Data Talk

03/25/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.34 point or 0.37% this week to 91.43


--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 0.05 point or 0.05%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 0.58% from its 52-week high of 91.96 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Up 7.50% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 4.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.57%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.88 points or 2.10%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-22 1758ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.01% 12331.99 Delayed Quote.1.39%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.24% 1.0982 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
