The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.37% to 92.69 -- Data Talk

04/14/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.34 point or 0.37% today to 92.69


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 5, 2022

--Up 10 of the past 11 trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Thursday, May 28, 2020

--Up 8.98% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 7.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.14 points or 3.50%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-22 1741ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.23% 12452.55 Real-time Quote.2.14%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.62% 1.0828 Delayed Quote.-4.78%
