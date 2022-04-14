The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.37% to 92.69 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.34 point or 0.37% today to 92.69
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 5, 2022
--Up 10 of the past 11 trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Thursday, May 28, 2020
--Up 8.98% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Rose 7.20% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.67%
--Year-to-date it is up 3.14 points or 3.50%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-14-22 1741ET