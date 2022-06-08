Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.37% to 95.50 -- Data Talk

06/08/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.35 point or 0.37% today to 95.50


--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Off 1.49% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Up 12.16% from its 52-week low of 85.15 hit Thursday, June 10, 2021

--Rose 12.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.09%

--Year-to-date it is up 5.95 points or 6.64%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-22 1737ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:39pADRs End Mostly Higher; Alibaba, AstraZeneca Trade Actively
DJ
05:38pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.65% Lower at 20792.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.55% Lower at 108367.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.64% Lower at 49819.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.09% Lower at 89946.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.37% to 95.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pTSX falls as investors await evidence of peak inflation
RE
04:59pShares slide as sentiment ebbs on rate fears, yields rise
RE
04:46pWall Street falls with U.S. Treasury yields above 3%
RE
04:00pWall Street ends down with U.S. Treasury yields above 3%
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Adobe, AMD, Exxon, Target, Home Depot...
2BYD Executive Says Company to Supply Batteries to Tesla
3European shares slip as Credit Suisse profit warning weighs on banks
4Royal Vopak: Capital Markets Update
5Novavax Shares Rise 19% After Covid-19 Vaccine Backed By FDA Committee

HOT NEWS