The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.37% to 95.50 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.35 point or 0.37% today to 95.50

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Off 1.49% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Up 12.16% from its 52-week low of 85.15 hit Thursday, June 10, 2021

--Rose 12.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.09%

--Year-to-date it is up 5.95 points or 6.64%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

06-08-22 1737ET