The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.38% to 87.32 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.33 point or 0.38% this month to 87.32

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since June 2021

--Up two of the past three months

--Today it is down 0.09 point or 0.10%

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

--Off 2.44% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.26% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 2.32 points or 2.73%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

08-31-21 1739ET