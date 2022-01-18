The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.38% to 89.60 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.34 point or 0.38% today to 89.60

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 0.66 point or 0.74% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Off 0.99% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 5.55% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021

--Rose 4.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.06%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.05 point or 0.06%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-22 1732ET