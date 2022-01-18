The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.38% to 89.60 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.34 point or 0.38% today to 89.60
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 0.66 point or 0.74% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Highest closing value since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
--Off 0.99% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Up 5.55% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021
--Rose 4.98% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.06%
--Year-to-date it is up 0.05 point or 0.06%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-18-22 1732ET