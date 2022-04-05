The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.39% to 91.85 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.36 point or 0.39% today to 91.85
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 28, 2022
--Up for four consecutive trading days
--Up 0.98 point or 1.08% over the last four trading days
--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 15, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days
--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year
--Highest closing value since Monday, March 28, 2022
--Off 0.12% from its 52-week high of 91.96 hit Monday, March 14, 2022
--Up 8.00% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Rose 5.63% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 2.30 points or 2.57%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
