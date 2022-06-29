Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.39% to 97.74 -- Data Talk

06/29/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.38 point or 0.39% today to 97.74


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.85 point or 0.88% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Off 0.28% from its 52-week high of 98.01 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Up 12.70% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Rose 12.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.46%

--Year-to-date it is up 8.19 points or 9.14%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 1740ET

