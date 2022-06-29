The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.39% to 97.74 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.38 point or 0.39% today to 97.74
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 0.85 point or 0.88% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 14, 2022
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, June 14, 2022
--Off 0.28% from its 52-week high of 98.01 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022
--Up 12.70% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Rose 12.32% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 3.46%
--Year-to-date it is up 8.19 points or 9.14%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-29-22 1740ET