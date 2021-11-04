The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.40% to 88.65 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.35 point or 0.40% today to 88.65

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Off 0.28% from its 52-week high of 88.90 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Up 4.83% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 1.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 3.65 points or 4.29%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

