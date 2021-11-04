Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.40% to 88.65 -- Data Talk

11/04/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.35 point or 0.40% today to 88.65

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Off 0.28% from its 52-week high of 88.90 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Up 4.83% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 1.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 3.65 points or 4.29%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-21 1737ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.40% to 88.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:22pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 21342.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:22pBOVESPA Index Ends 2.09% Lower at 103412.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:22pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends Flat at 51873.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:22pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.91% Lower at 91258.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:43pICE GRAIN/OILSEED REVIEW : Lower on Chicago, European Prices and Profit-Taking
DJ
01:36pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.40% Higher at 3750.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:36pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.53% Higher at 6987.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:36pDAX Ends 0.44% Higher at 16029.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:36pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.43% Higher at 7279.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1SocGen beats expectations in Q3, raises provision guidance for 2021
2Analyst recommendations: American Water, Chegg, Lyft, Pfizer, Qualcomm...
3ING Press release 3Q2021 (PDF 0,1 MB)
4Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results; ..
5ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from UBS

HOT NEWS