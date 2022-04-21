Log in
Latest News
Latest News 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.40% to 93.25 -- Data Talk

04/21/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.37 point or 0.40% today to 93.25


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 28, 2022

--Up 14 of the past 16 trading days

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.20% from its 52-week high of 93.43 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 9.64% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 8.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.28%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.70 points or 4.13%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-22 1741ET

