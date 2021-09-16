Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.41% to 87.48 -- Data Talk

09/16/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.36 point or 0.41% today to 87.48

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Off 2.26% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.45% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.19%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.49 points or 2.92%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-21 1734ET

