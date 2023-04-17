The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.39 point or 0.41% today to 96.08
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 0.94 point or 0.98% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 8, 2023
--Off 8.62% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 3.45% from its 52-week low of 92.88 hit Wednesday, April 20, 2022
--Rose 3.18% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.15%
--Year-to-date it is down 0.48 point or 0.50%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-17-23 1738ET