The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.39 point or 0.41% today to 96.08

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.94 point or 0.98% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 8.62% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 3.45% from its 52-week low of 92.88 hit Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Rose 3.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.15%

--Year-to-date it is down 0.48 point or 0.50%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

