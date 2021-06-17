The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.42% to 86.68 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.36 point or 0.42% today to 86.68

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 1.54 points or 1.80% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point gain since Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Largest five day percentage gain since Friday, April 3, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, April 13, 2021

--Off 5.63% from its 52-week high of 91.85 hit Friday, June 19, 2020

--Up 2.50% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 5.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.68 points or 1.98%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-21 1735ET