The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.40 point or 0.42% today to 96.33

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 0.84 point or 0.88% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 7, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Highest closing value since Monday, March 27, 2023

--Off 8.38% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 4.31% from its 52-week low of 92.34 hit Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Rose 4.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.11%

--Year-to-date it is down 0.23 point or 0.24%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

04-10-23 1735ET