The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.40 point or 0.42% today to 96.33
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 15, 2023
--Up for four consecutive trading days
--Up 0.84 point or 0.88% over the last four trading days
--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 7, 2023
--Longest winning streak since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, when the market rose for four straight trading days
--Highest closing value since Monday, March 27, 2023
--Off 8.38% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 4.31% from its 52-week low of 92.34 hit Wednesday, April 13, 2022
--Rose 4.16% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.11%
--Year-to-date it is down 0.23 point or 0.24%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-10-23 1735ET