The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.43% to 98.95 -- Data Talk

07/26/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.42 point or 0.43% today to 98.95


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 1.33% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 14.09% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Rose 13.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.61%

--Year-to-date it is up 9.40 points or 10.50%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.22% 13000.42 Real-time Quote.6.65%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.03% 1.0117 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
