The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.43% to 99.57 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.43 point or 0.43% today to 99.57

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Off 5.30% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 11.94% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 11.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 10.02 points or 11.19%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

