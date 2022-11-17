Advanced search
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.43% to 99.57 -- Data Talk

11/17/2022 | 05:36pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.43 point or 0.43% today to 99.57


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Off 5.30% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 11.94% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 11.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 10.02 points or 11.19%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.26% 13078.01 Real-time Quote.7.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.29% 1.03636 Delayed Quote.-8.90%
HOT NEWS