Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.44% to 88.23 -- Data Talk

08/19/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.39 point or 0.44% today to 88.23

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 1.01 points or 1.16% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, June 21, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, July 20, 2021 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 1.42% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 4.34% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.43%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.23 points or 3.80%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-21 1733ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:59pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.43% Lower at 20215.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:58pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.45% Higher at 117164.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:58pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.71% Lower at 51099.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:58pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.61% Lower at 66681.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.44% to 88.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:38pTSX posts longest losing streak since February last year
RE
04:37pTSX posts longest losing streak since February last year
RE
12:38pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.54% Lower at 4124.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.40% Lower at 3605.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pDAX Ends 1.25% Lower at 15765.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. : ROBINHOOD MARKETS : 'Ghost town' fears send Robinhood sliding as trading frenzy fizz..
2Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
3Europe shares mark biggest daily drop in a month as miners, luxury stocks tumble
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : forecast beats expectations, but talks on $40 billion Arm deal take longer than ..
5Taper talk, Delta cases push down oil, boost dollar

HOT NEWS