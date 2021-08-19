The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.44% to 88.23 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.39 point or 0.44% today to 88.23

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 1.01 points or 1.16% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, June 21, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, July 20, 2021 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 1.42% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 4.34% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.43%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.23 points or 3.80%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

