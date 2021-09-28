The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.44% to 88.35 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.39 point or 0.44% today to 88.35

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 0.66 point or 0.76% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Highest closing value since Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

--Off 0.71% from its 52-week high of 88.99 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Up 4.48% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.19%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.35 points or 3.95%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-21 1734ET