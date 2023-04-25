The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.42 point or 0.44% today to 96.13

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, April 14, 2023

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Highest closing value since Monday, April 10, 2023

--Off 8.57% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 2.17% from its 52-week low of 94.09 hit Monday, May 30, 2022

--Rose 1.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.10%

--Year-to-date it is down 0.43 point or 0.44%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1737ET