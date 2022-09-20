The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.45% to 101.95 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.45 point or 0.45% today to 101.95
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2002
--Up 16.26% from its 52-week low of 87.69 hit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021
--Rose 16.13% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.71%
--Year-to-date it is up 12.39 points or 13.84%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-20-22 1735ET