The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.45% to 101.95 -- Data Talk

09/20/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.45 point or 0.45% today to 101.95


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2002

--Up 16.26% from its 52-week low of 87.69 hit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

--Rose 16.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 12.39 points or 13.84%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.24% 13261.6 Real-time Quote.8.77%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.64% 0.99678 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
