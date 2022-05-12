The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.45% to 96.95 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.43 point or 0.45% today to 96.95

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 2.14 points or 2.25% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage gain since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, April 28, 2022 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 13.99% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 13.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.47%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.39 points or 8.26%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

