The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.46% to 91.85 -- Data Talk

03/28/2022 | 10:44pm BST
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.42 point or 0.46% today to 91.85


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 11, 2022

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Off 0.12% from its 52-week high of 91.96 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Up 8.00% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 5.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.04%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.30 points or 2.57%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-22 1743ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.38% 12378.32 Delayed Quote.1.39%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.06% 1.09865 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
