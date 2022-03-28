The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.46% to 91.85 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.42 point or 0.46% today to 91.85

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 11, 2022

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Off 0.12% from its 52-week high of 91.96 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Up 8.00% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 5.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.04%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.30 points or 2.57%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

