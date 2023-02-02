The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.46% to 94.80 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.43 point or 0.46% today to 94.80
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak
--Up four of the past six trading days
--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year
--Off 9.83% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 5.97% from its 52-week low of 89.47 hit Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022
--Rose 5.97% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is down 1.75 points or 1.81%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-02-23 1736ET