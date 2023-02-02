The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.46% to 94.80 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.43 point or 0.46% today to 94.80

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 9.83% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 5.97% from its 52-week low of 89.47 hit Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Rose 5.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is down 1.75 points or 1.81%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-23 1736ET