Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.46% to 94.80 -- Data Talk

02/02/2023 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.43 point or 0.46% today to 94.80


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 9.83% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 5.97% from its 52-week low of 89.47 hit Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Rose 5.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is down 1.75 points or 1.81%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-23 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.05% 12697.92 Real-time Quote.-1.58%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.06% 1.08971 Delayed Quote.1.48%
Latest news
05:59pApple suffers 1st quarterly sales decline in nearly 4 years
AQ
05:58pPetrobras : informa sobre indicações para a Diretoria Executiva
PU
05:58pLpl Financial : Q4 2022 Outlook Summary
PU
05:56pTense debate before Omar ousted from committee
RE
05:56pAmazon ceo says company will not expand physical fresh stores un…
RE
05:54pIndia's Crompton's misses Q3 profit view as inflation dents demand
RE
05:52pAmazon ceo says deals with selling partners were important to ho…
RE
05:51pAmazon ceo says second priority has been delivering orders faste…
RE
05:50pAmazon ceo says top priority in north american consumer business…
RE
05:50pBPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update
AW
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Shell makes record $40 billion annual profit
2Analyst recommendations: EasyJet, Fedex, McDonald's, Meta, Pets at Home..
3Evolution: Year-end report 2022
4Adani Group chairman says withdrew share sale to insulate investors fro..
5EKPO to develop and supply fuel cell stacks for a European OEM

HOT NEWS