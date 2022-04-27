The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.46% to 95.19 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.43 point or 0.46% today to 95.19

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 2.31 points or 2.49% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, April 12, 2022 when the market rose for nine straight trading days

--Up 18 of the past 20 trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, March 25, 2020

--Up 11.92% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 11.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.41%

--Year-to-date it is up 5.64 points or 6.29%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-27-22 1740ET