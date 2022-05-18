The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.47% to 96.22 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.45 point or 0.47% today to 96.22

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 0.75% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Up 13.13% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 12.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 6.67 points or 7.44%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-22 1736ET