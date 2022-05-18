The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.47% to 96.22 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.45 point or 0.47% today to 96.22
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, May 5, 2022
--Snaps a three trading day losing streak
--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year
--Off 0.75% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Up 13.13% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Rose 12.60% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.71%
--Year-to-date it is up 6.67 points or 7.44%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
