The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.48% This Week to 100.00 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.47 point or 0.48% this week to 100.00
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 2.66 points or 2.73% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 29, 2022
--Up three of the past four weeks
--Today it is up 0.50 point or 0.51%
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
--Up nine of the past 11 trading days
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Off 0.28% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Up 15.16% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Rose 14.44% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.39%
--Year-to-date it is up 10.45 points or 11.66%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-26-22 1739ET