The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.48% This Week to 100.00 -- Data Talk

08/26/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.47 point or 0.48% this week to 100.00


--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 2.66 points or 2.73% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 29, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 0.50 point or 0.51%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.28% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 15.16% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Rose 14.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.39%

--Year-to-date it is up 10.45 points or 11.66%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.37% 13091.9 Real-time Quote.7.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.10% 0.9961 Delayed Quote.-12.30%
