The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.48% to 87.41 -- Data Talk

08/06/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.42 point or 0.48% this week to 87.41

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 16, 2021

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 0.41 point or 0.48%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Highest closing value since Friday, July 23, 2021

--Off 2.35% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept 25, 2020

--Up 3.36% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 2.41 points or 2.83%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-06-21 1734ET

