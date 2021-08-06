The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.48% to 87.41 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.42 point or 0.48% this week to 87.41
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 16, 2021
--Up three of the past four weeks
--Today it is up 0.41 point or 0.48%
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 16, 2021
--Up two of the past three trading days
--Highest closing value since Friday, July 23, 2021
--Off 2.35% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept 25, 2020
--Up 3.36% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Down 1.50% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 2.41 points or 2.83%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-06-21 1734ET