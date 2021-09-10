The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.49% to 87.26 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.43 point or 0.49% this week to 87.26

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 20, 2021

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is up 0.09 point or 0.10%

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 2.50% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.19% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.06%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.26 points or 2.66%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-10-21 1740ET