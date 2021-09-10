Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.49% to 87.26 -- Data Talk

09/10/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.43 point or 0.49% this week to 87.26

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 20, 2021

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is up 0.09 point or 0.10%

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 2.50% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.19% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.06%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.26 points or 2.66%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-10-21 1740ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.49% to 87.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.90% Lower at 20633.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.26% Lower at 114285.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.60% Lower at 51521.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.55% Higher at 75895.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:11pADRs End Lower; Toyota, XPeng Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
05:09pTSX adds to weekly decline as financials retreat
RE
05:00pCAMECO : TSX adds to weekly decline as financials retreat
RE
01:11pToronto Stocks Trade Flat at Midday, Roots Shares Fall as Foreign Exchange Drags on Sales
DJ
12:40pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 0.75% Lower at 4170.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
21847 Goedeker : Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominatio..
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis ..
5Wall Street ends down, Apple sinks on app store ruling

HOT NEWS