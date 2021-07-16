The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.49% to 87.33 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.42 point or 0.49% this week to 87.33

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 18, 2021

--Up four of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 0.14 point or 0.16%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.34 point or 0.39% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 3.62% from its 52-week high of 90.60 hit Friday, July 17, 2020

--Up 3.27% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 3.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.35%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.33 points or 2.74%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-16-21 1734ET