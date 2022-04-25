Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.49% to 94.30 -- Data Talk

04/25/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.46 point or 0.49% today to 94.30


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1.42 points or 1.53% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Up 16 of the past 18 trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Friday, May 15, 2020

--Up 10.87% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 9.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.43%

--Year-to-date it is up 4.74 points or 5.30%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-22 1742ET

