The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.49% to 94.30 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.46 point or 0.49% today to 94.30

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1.42 points or 1.53% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Up 16 of the past 18 trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Friday, May 15, 2020

--Up 10.87% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 9.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.43%

--Year-to-date it is up 4.74 points or 5.30%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-22 1742ET