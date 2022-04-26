Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.49% to 94.76 -- Data Talk

04/26/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.46 point or 0.49% today to 94.76


--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 1.88 points or 2.02% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, April 19, 2022 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up 17 of the past 19 trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Monday, April 6, 2020

--Up 11.41% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 10.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.93%

--Year-to-date it is up 5.20 points or 5.81%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-22 1738ET

HOT NEWS