The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.49% to 97.36 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.47 point or 0.49% today to 97.36
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 17, 2022
--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, June 14, 2022
--Off 0.67% from its 52-week high of 98.01 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022
--Up 12.26% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Rose 12.15% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 3.06%
--Year-to-date it is up 7.81 points or 8.72%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
