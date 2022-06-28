Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
Latest News
Latest News 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.49% to 97.36 -- Data Talk

06/28/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.47 point or 0.49% today to 97.36


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Off 0.67% from its 52-week high of 98.01 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Up 12.26% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Rose 12.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.06%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.81 points or 8.72%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1739ET

