The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.50% This Week to 97.77 -- Data Talk

12/09/2022 | 10:43pm GMT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.49 point or 0.50% this week to 97.77


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 18, 2022

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Today it is down 0.005 or 0.005%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 0.61 point or 0.62% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 7.01% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 9.92% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 8.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.77%

--Year-to-date it is up 8.22 points or 9.18%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1742ET

